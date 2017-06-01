Your personal taste is determined by chemical receptors on your tongue and in your nose that detect individual elements of flavor. Genetic variants in genes for some receptors are very noticeable (like being sensitive to certain bitter tastes1), but many are subtle or complex and depend on multiple individual receptors. Changes in your DNA can impact the way that things taste, but other factors can influence whether or not you like that taste.

Vinome performed a small research study to identify predictive factors in DNA and self-reported food preferences. Wine Explorer looks at the DNA that codes for different taste and smell receptors and other parts of your DNA known to influence flavor preference. Vinome uses this information from your DNA to identify a taste preference profile and match you with wines that fit into that profile.