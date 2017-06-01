Great Gift For: Wine lovers (and the wannabes)
What to Expect: Interactive quiz, wine recommendations, taste insights
Value: Discover new taste preferences or validate your expert intuition with wines that are uniquely suited for you.
Discover hard-to-find, curated wine recommendations uniquely tailored to your taste preferences and scientifically selected based on your DNA.
Wine Explorer is intended for people who are 21 and older.
Get access to the best and latest in DNA discovery. It takes just 3 simple steps.
Order Wine Explorer and Helix sends you a DNA collection kit, which includes everything you need to get sequenced.
Register your DNA kit, provide a small saliva sample, and drop it in the mail using the provided pre-paid shipping box you get in your kit.
After Helix sequences your DNA from your saliva, you’ll get an email from Vinome to view your results when they’re ready.
Founded by genetic scientists and wine experts in 2015, Vinome is the only wine service in the world that utilizes your DNA and the science of taste to deliver wines that are personalized to you. We partner with esteemed wineries throughout the U.S. to bring you boutique, high-quality wines, scientifically tailored to your palate.
Helix empowers everyone to explore what makes them unique—their DNA.
From health and wellness insights to family planning and ancestry information, Helix’s growing list of partners can tap into your genetic profile to provide relevant insights for today, tomorrow and years to come.
Products on Helix use the DNA information found in your saliva to give you insights into what makes you, you. The Helix DNA kit has everything you need to provide a saliva sample and send it to our lab so we can sequence your DNA.
Once you’re sequenced, you can gain insights from any product on Helix for years to come—all without having to provide another saliva sample ever again.