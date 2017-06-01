Open Main Menu
Discover hard-to-find, curated wine recommendations uniquely tailored to your taste preferences and scientifically selected based on your DNA.

Let us introduce you to wines you’ll love, selected with your DNA in mind.

  • Wine Explorer
    $29.99
  • Helix DNA kit
    $80.00
    Required one time only so Helix can collect a saliva sample from you and sequence your DNA.
your price:
$109.99
Order Give as a gift with the Helix DNA kit for $109.99

Wine Explorer is intended for people who are 21 and older.

Shopping for the holidays? Order by Friday, December 15th, to receive the Helix DNA kit by December 25th.

SUMMARY

Like a sommelier for your DNA

Great Gift For: Wine lovers (and the wannabes)

What to Expect: Interactive quiz, wine recommendations, taste insights

Value: Discover new taste preferences or validate your expert intuition with wines that are uniquely suited for you.

What you'll get

An interactive experience
Complete our interactive taste quiz to help us really hone in on the wines you’ll love.

Your customized taste profile
Your Vinome results reveal the flavors you find appealing. We use those preferences to select wines just for you.

Wines as unique as you
Order Vinome to gain exclusive access to our Wine Store. Join our Wine Club to receive boutique, hard-to-find wines paired to your unique palate.

Selections that improve over time
Rate and review your bottles. The more you tell us, the better we can match you to future selections.

See sample report

Wine Explorer

by Vinome

THE VINOME DIFFERENCE

Taste proven by evidence

The scientists at Vinome curated dozens of scientific studies to isolate genetic variations shown to be associated with taste and smell. We then invited hundreds of people to taste and rate an array of wines distinct in varietal and flavor profile. We tested their DNA for key genetic variations and compiled information from a 100-question survey about their overall taste preferences for a variety of foods and drinks.

Based on the results of this study, we developed an algorithm that combines genetic data with taste preference information to deliver very personalized wine recommendations and knowledge.

The science

Your personal taste is determined by chemical receptors on your tongue and in your nose that detect individual elements of flavor. Genetic variants in genes for some receptors are very noticeable (like being sensitive to certain bitter tastes1), but many are subtle or complex and depend on multiple individual receptors. Changes in your DNA can impact the way that things taste, but other factors can influence whether or not you like that taste.

Vinome performed a small research study to identify predictive factors in DNA and self-reported food preferences. Wine Explorer looks at the DNA that codes for different taste and smell receptors and other parts of your DNA known to influence flavor preference. Vinome uses this information from your DNA to identify a taste preference profile and match you with wines that fit into that profile.

Impact

Vinome incorporates both genetics and your food preferences to create your wine preference profile.

Limitations

  • Some results may be less accurate for individuals of non-european ancestry.

  • Results are for your entertainment and do not determine or limit your ability to taste or enjoy wines.

  • Some results in this product are based on preliminary research.

  • Your results are subject to change as more research is done.

  • This product will not provide any medical information or a diagnosis.

References

1

“PTC The Genetics of Bitter Taste – Learn Genetics (Utah) – University ….” http://learn.genetics.utah.edu/content/basics/ptc/. Accessed 26 Apr. 2017.

How it works

Get access to the best and latest in DNA discovery. It takes just 3 simple steps.

  • Order and we’ll send a DNA kit to your home

    Order Wine Explorer and Helix sends you a DNA collection kit, which includes everything you need to get sequenced.

  • Provide a saliva sample and get sequenced

    Register your DNA kit, provide a small saliva sample, and drop it in the mail using the provided pre-paid shipping box you get in your kit.

  • Receive your Wine Explorer results

    After Helix sequences your DNA from your saliva, you’ll get an email from Vinome to view your results when they’re ready.

The Helix DNA kit

To capture the information stored in your DNA so it can be used for this product, we need to collect a small, one-time saliva sample from you. This kit has everything you need to provide that sample from the comfort of your own home, and you’ll never have to provide another.

A unique Kit ID you’ll use to register your kit

Questions

  • What makes Vinome different from other wine clubs?

    Vinome is the only wine service in the world that utilizes your DNA and the science of taste to deliver wines that are uniquely, innately personalized to you. We partner with esteemed wineries throughout the U.S. to bring you boutique, high-quality wines, scientifically tailored to your palate.

  • How do you determine my wine flavor profile?

    Taste preferences are determined by both genetic and environmental factors. Vinome’s proprietary algorithm combines your genetic results (we analyze 10 different DNA variants at nine genes involved in taste and smell) and your taste preference results (from a brief online taste quiz) to generate your flavor profile.

  • How do you choose the wines for my taste preferences?

    Vinome selects some of the finest and rarest wines from small family wineries. Vinome’s expert tasting panel (composed of sommeliers and winemakers) tastes and meticulously scores the flavor components of each wine. A proprietary algorithm matches each wine to a Vinome flavor profile.

  • What exactly are you testing for in my DNA?

    Vinome analyzes 10 genetic markers related to smell and taste. We are not looking at DNA changes that have any known effect on your health or provide information about your ancestry.

  • Will my taste change over time?

    Your DNA does not change over time, but what we understand about DNA and the science of taste will evolve. In fact, at Vinome, we hope to further our understanding of taste genetics and wine science. That’s why we rely on you to provide us feedback about the wines you receive. The more you tell us, the better we match you to future selections.

  • Do I have to get sequenced to use this product?

    Yes. In order to use Wine Explorer, you must be sequenced by Helix. To ensure the quality and accuracy of the genetic information used for this service, products in the Helix marketplace do not accept genetic data from outside sources. And, once you’ve been sequenced by Helix, you can purchase more DNA-powered products from a variety of categories like fitness, nutrition, entertainment, and more—all without having to get sequenced again.

  • How does Helix provide my DNA information to Vinome? Is my information shared with anyone else?

    Your DNA information is stored securely by Helix. When sequencing is complete, Helix only sends the relevant DNA information needed by Vinome to generate your results. We do not share your DNA information with anyone without your permission. We always maintain high standards when it comes to the security and privacy of your DNA information.

  • How do I learn more about how Vinome uses my information?

    You can learn more in the Vinome Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Product Consent.

  • How do I view my results?

    Vinome will send you an email when your results are ready to be viewed online.

About Vinome

Founded by genetic scientists and wine experts in 2015, Vinome is the only wine service in the world that utilizes your DNA and the science of taste to deliver wines that are personalized to you. We partner with esteemed wineries throughout the U.S. to bring you boutique, high-quality wines, scientifically tailored to your palate.

Have a question about this product?
support@vinome.com

About Helix

Helix empowers everyone to explore what makes them unique—their DNA.

From health and wellness insights to family planning and ancestry information, Helix’s growing list of partners can tap into your genetic profile to provide relevant insights for today, tomorrow and years to come.

Have a question about ordering or sequencing?support@helix.com

Why do I need the Helix DNA kit?

Products on Helix use the DNA information found in your saliva to give you insights into what makes you, you. The Helix DNA kit has everything you need to provide a saliva sample and send it to our lab so we can sequence your DNA.

Once you’re sequenced, you can gain insights from any product on Helix for years to come—all without having to provide another saliva sample ever again.

